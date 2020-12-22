Monday’s Scores

Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 12:55 am
2 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broad Run 66, Loudoun Valley 59

Catholic High School of Va Beach 50, Carmel 49

Central – Wise 47, Eastside 43

Charles City County High School 74, New Kent 63

Dominion 55, Loudoun County 50

Fluvanna 89, Goochland 64

Gate City 48, Daniel Boone, Tenn. 45

Hayfield 78, Edison 56

Independence 69, Tuscarora 63

James Madison 68, Annandale 54

John Marshall 64, Justice High School 45

McLean 56, Chantilly 48

        Read more Sports News news.

Radford 49, Giles 28

Richlands 61, Virginia High 49

Rye Cove 60, Hurley 17

Science Hill, Tenn. 70, Union 67

Stone Bridge 57, Rock Ridge 51

West Springfield 55, West Potomac 46

William Monroe 55, Culpeper 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abingdon vs. Christiansburg, ppd.

Alleghany vs. Riverheads, ppd.

Bath County vs. Covington, ppd.

Blacksburg vs. Pulaski County, ppd.

Brentsville vs. Skyline, ppd.

Chilhowie vs. Marion, ppd.

Eastern Montgomery vs. Parry McCluer, ppd.

Essex vs. Washington & Lee, ppd. to Feb 12th.

Floyd County vs. Carroll County, ppd.

Fort Defiance vs. Turner Ashby, ppd.

Gar-Field vs. Osbourn, ppd.

Hampton Roads vs. Denbigh Baptist, ppd.

Hidden Valley vs. Northside, ppd. to Jan 21st.

Highland-Monterey vs. Narrows, ccd.

Honaker vs. Lebanon, ppd.

Jefferson Forest vs. E.C. Glass, ppd.

Kettle Run vs. John Handley, ppd.

Magna Vista vs. Bassett, ccd.

Patrick County vs. Martinsville, ppd.

Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Hanover, ppd.

Rappahannock County vs. Luray, ppd.

Riverbend vs. James Monroe, ppd.

Sherando vs. Millbrook, ppd.

Strasburg vs. Clarke County, ppd.

Twin Valley vs. Bland County, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Briar Woods 54, Freedom (South Riding) 32

Central – Wise 47, Eastside 43

Chantilly 52, McLean 28

Dominion 46, Loudoun County 43

Edison 40, Hayfield 36

James Madison 81, Annandale 21

Loudoun Valley 48, Broad Run 28

Radford 54, Giles 22

Rye Cove 48, Hurley 28

Science Hill, Tenn. 63, Ridgeview 44

Thomas Walker 45, Union 40

Tuscarora 38, Independence 19

Virginia High 57, Richlands 39

Westfield 55, Washington & Lee 24

Westfield 55, Washington-Lee 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Auburn vs. Alleghany, ppd.

Bassett vs. Magna Vista, ccd.

Buffalo Gap vs. Staunton River, ppd.

Carroll County vs. Floyd County, ppd.

Chilhowie vs. Marion, ppd.

Christiansburg vs. Abingdon, ppd.

Covington vs. Bath County, ppd.

Culpeper vs. James Wood, ppd.

E.C. Glass vs. Jefferson Forest, ppd.

Honaker vs. Lebanon, ppd.

James Monroe vs. Riverbend, ppd.

Liberty-Bedford vs. Heritage-Lynchburg, ppd.

Luray vs. Rappahannock County, ppd.

Martinsville vs. Patrick County, ppd.

Millbrook vs. Sherando, ppd.

Northside vs. Hidden Valley, ppd. to Jan 21st.

Osbourn vs. Gar-Field, ppd.

Pulaski County vs. Blacksburg, ppd.

Skyline vs. Brentsville, ppd.

Twin Valley vs. Bland County, ppd.

Warren County vs. William Monroe, ppd.

William Byrd vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

