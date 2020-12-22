Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broad Run 66, Loudoun Valley 59
Catholic High School of Va Beach 50, Carmel 49
Central – Wise 47, Eastside 43
Charles City County High School 74, New Kent 63
Dominion 55, Loudoun County 50
Fluvanna 89, Goochland 64
Gate City 48, Daniel Boone, Tenn. 45
Hayfield 78, Edison 56
Independence 69, Tuscarora 63
James Madison 68, Annandale 54
John Marshall 64, Justice High School 45
McLean 56, Chantilly 48
Radford 49, Giles 28
Richlands 61, Virginia High 49
Rye Cove 60, Hurley 17
Science Hill, Tenn. 70, Union 67
Stone Bridge 57, Rock Ridge 51
West Springfield 55, West Potomac 46
William Monroe 55, Culpeper 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Abingdon vs. Christiansburg, ppd.
Alleghany vs. Riverheads, ppd.
Bath County vs. Covington, ppd.
Blacksburg vs. Pulaski County, ppd.
Brentsville vs. Skyline, ppd.
Chilhowie vs. Marion, ppd.
Eastern Montgomery vs. Parry McCluer, ppd.
Essex vs. Washington & Lee, ppd. to Feb 12th.
Floyd County vs. Carroll County, ppd.
Fort Defiance vs. Turner Ashby, ppd.
Gar-Field vs. Osbourn, ppd.
Hampton Roads vs. Denbigh Baptist, ppd.
Hidden Valley vs. Northside, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Highland-Monterey vs. Narrows, ccd.
Honaker vs. Lebanon, ppd.
Jefferson Forest vs. E.C. Glass, ppd.
Kettle Run vs. John Handley, ppd.
Magna Vista vs. Bassett, ccd.
Patrick County vs. Martinsville, ppd.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Hanover, ppd.
Rappahannock County vs. Luray, ppd.
Riverbend vs. James Monroe, ppd.
Sherando vs. Millbrook, ppd.
Strasburg vs. Clarke County, ppd.
Twin Valley vs. Bland County, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Briar Woods 54, Freedom (South Riding) 32
Central – Wise 47, Eastside 43
Chantilly 52, McLean 28
Dominion 46, Loudoun County 43
Edison 40, Hayfield 36
James Madison 81, Annandale 21
Loudoun Valley 48, Broad Run 28
Radford 54, Giles 22
Rye Cove 48, Hurley 28
Science Hill, Tenn. 63, Ridgeview 44
Thomas Walker 45, Union 40
Tuscarora 38, Independence 19
Virginia High 57, Richlands 39
Westfield 55, Washington & Lee 24
Westfield 55, Washington-Lee 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Auburn vs. Alleghany, ppd.
Bassett vs. Magna Vista, ccd.
Buffalo Gap vs. Staunton River, ppd.
Carroll County vs. Floyd County, ppd.
Chilhowie vs. Marion, ppd.
Christiansburg vs. Abingdon, ppd.
Covington vs. Bath County, ppd.
Culpeper vs. James Wood, ppd.
E.C. Glass vs. Jefferson Forest, ppd.
Honaker vs. Lebanon, ppd.
James Monroe vs. Riverbend, ppd.
Liberty-Bedford vs. Heritage-Lynchburg, ppd.
Luray vs. Rappahannock County, ppd.
Martinsville vs. Patrick County, ppd.
Millbrook vs. Sherando, ppd.
Northside vs. Hidden Valley, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Osbourn vs. Gar-Field, ppd.
Pulaski County vs. Blacksburg, ppd.
Skyline vs. Brentsville, ppd.
Twin Valley vs. Bland County, ppd.
Warren County vs. William Monroe, ppd.
William Byrd vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments