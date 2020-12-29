Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 66, W.T. Woodson 61
Battlefield 49, Freedom (W) 33
Fairfax 46, Westfield 39
Forest Park 51, C.D. Hylton 48
Graham 67, Lebanon 29
Honaker 52, Castlewood 31
John Champe 76, Potomac Falls 56
John Lewis High School 50, Justice High School 38
Lake Braddock 72, Hayfield 71
Narrows 51, Giles 30
Potomac 87, Gar-Field 41
Radford 81, Floyd County 68
Rappahannock 60, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 44
Rappahannock County 60, Page County 44
Riverside 72, Briar Woods 54
Rock Ridge 80, Woodgrove 54
South Lakes 62, George Marshall 41
Stone Bridge 67, Freedom (South Riding) 33
Thomas Walker 72, Hurley 44
Wakefield 59, Falls Church 49
Washington-Lee 55, Mount Vernon 44
Woodbridge 83, Colgan 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amelia County vs. Prince Edward County, ccd.
Bath County vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd.
Jefferson Forest vs. Liberty-Bealeton, ppd.
Randolph-Henry vs. Nottoway, ccd.
Tazewell vs. Marion, ppd.
William Byrd vs. Glenvar, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battlefield 52, Freedom (W) 31
Briar Woods 55, Riverside 44
Chantilly 48, Herndon 41
Colgan 61, Woodbridge 46
Falls Church 48, Wakefield 34
Gate City 56, Virginia High 44
George Marshall 44, South Lakes 37
Giles 55, Narrows 54
Honaker 86, Castlewood 10
James Madison 57, West Springfield 40
Lake Braddock 50, Hayfield 28
Mount Vernon 58, Washington-Lee 45
Potomac Falls 38, John Champe 34
Radford 50, Floyd County 43
Skyline 68, Culpeper 32
Stone Bridge 60, Freedom (South Riding) 38
W.T. Woodson 58, Annandale 26
West Potomac 46, Oakton 23
Westfield 37, Fairfax 27
Woodgrove 76, Rock Ridge 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Covington vs. Craig County, ppd.
Liberty-Bedford vs. Jefferson Forest, ppd.
Nottoway vs. Randolph-Henry, ccd.
Prince Edward County vs. Amelia County, ccd.
Tazewell vs. Marion, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
