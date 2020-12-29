On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 12:31 am
1 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 66, W.T. Woodson 61

Battlefield 49, Freedom (W) 33

Fairfax 46, Westfield 39

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

Forest Park 51, C.D. Hylton 48

Graham 67, Lebanon 29

Honaker 52, Castlewood 31

John Champe 76, Potomac Falls 56

John Lewis High School 50, Justice High School 38

Lake Braddock 72, Hayfield 71

Narrows 51, Giles 30

Potomac 87, Gar-Field 41

        Read more Sports News news.

Radford 81, Floyd County 68

Rappahannock 60, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 44

Rappahannock County 60, Page County 44

Riverside 72, Briar Woods 54

Rock Ridge 80, Woodgrove 54

South Lakes 62, George Marshall 41

Stone Bridge 67, Freedom (South Riding) 33

Thomas Walker 72, Hurley 44

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Wakefield 59, Falls Church 49

Washington-Lee 55, Mount Vernon 44

Woodbridge 83, Colgan 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Amelia County vs. Prince Edward County, ccd.

Bath County vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd.

Jefferson Forest vs. Liberty-Bealeton, ppd.

Randolph-Henry vs. Nottoway, ccd.

Tazewell vs. Marion, ppd.

William Byrd vs. Glenvar, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Battlefield 52, Freedom (W) 31

Briar Woods 55, Riverside 44

Chantilly 48, Herndon 41

Colgan 61, Woodbridge 46

Falls Church 48, Wakefield 34

Gate City 56, Virginia High 44

George Marshall 44, South Lakes 37

Giles 55, Narrows 54

Honaker 86, Castlewood 10

James Madison 57, West Springfield 40

Lake Braddock 50, Hayfield 28

Mount Vernon 58, Washington-Lee 45

Potomac Falls 38, John Champe 34

Radford 50, Floyd County 43

Skyline 68, Culpeper 32

Stone Bridge 60, Freedom (South Riding) 38

W.T. Woodson 58, Annandale 26

West Potomac 46, Oakton 23

Westfield 37, Fairfax 27

Woodgrove 76, Rock Ridge 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Covington vs. Craig County, ppd.

Liberty-Bedford vs. Jefferson Forest, ppd.

Nottoway vs. Randolph-Henry, ccd.

Prince Edward County vs. Amelia County, ccd.

Tazewell vs. Marion, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier