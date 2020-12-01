On Air: Innovation in Government
Sports News

Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 2:42 pm
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Miguel Cairo bench coach; Ethan Katz pitching coach; Curt Hasler assistant pitching coach; Frank Menechino hitting coach; Howie Clark assistant hitting coach; Daryl Boston first base coach; Joe McEwing third base coach; Shelly Duncan analytics coordinator.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Anthony Gill.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated DE Myles Garrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Ronnie Harrison on injured reserve. Released CB Stephen Denmark from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released RB Darius Jackson from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed Ts Timon Parris and Rick Leonard to the practice squad.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Nick Sandy assistant athletic trainer.

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Chris Kappas football defensive coordinator.

