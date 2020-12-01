Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Miguel Cairo bench coach; Ethan Katz pitching coach; Curt Hasler assistant pitching coach; Frank Menechino hitting coach; Howie Clark assistant hitting coach; Daryl Boston first base coach; Joe McEwing third base coach; Shelly Duncan analytics coordinator.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Anthony Gill.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated DE Myles Garrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Ronnie Harrison on injured reserve. Released CB Stephen Denmark from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released RB Darius Jackson from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed Ts Timon Parris and Rick Leonard to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TECH — Named Nick Sandy assistant athletic trainer.
AUSTIN PEAY — Named Chris Kappas football defensive coordinator.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments