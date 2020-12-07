Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

ANAHEIM ANGELS — Acquired RHP Raisel Iglesias and cash considerations from Cincinnati in exchange for RHP Noé Ramirez and a player to be named later or cash considerations.

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Ashton Goudeau off waivers from Pittsburgh. Assigned C Austin Wynns outright to Norfolk (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with OF Mitch Haniger on a one-year contract. Claimed RHP Robert Dugger off waivers from Miami.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Claimed RHP Rogelio Armenteros off waivers from Arizona.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Placed INF Brent Sakurai on the retired list. Released INF Hank LoForte.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Tennessee Titans DE Teair Tart and Cincinnati Bengals S Shawn Williams for one game for violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated QB Lamar Jackson, FB Patrick Ricard, DT Justin Madubuike and LS Morgan Cox from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed WRs D.J. Moore, Ishmael Hyman and Curtis Samuel, DT Derrick Brown, LB Shaq Thompson, DT Zach Kerr, OT Greg Little and P Michael Palardy on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DT LaCale London and BL Manit Te’o on the reserve/COVID 19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed WR Marvin Hall off waivers from Detroit. Assigned WR Ja’Marcus Bradley to practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed G Zack Martin and S Steven Parker on injured reserve. Promoted CBs Rashard Robinson and Deante Burton to the active roster.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted K Matthew Wright and OL Anthony Coyle to the active roster. Activated OL Jerald Hawkins from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 48ERS — Activated CB Tim Harris, Jr. from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Kenjon Barner to the active roster. Waived WR Jaydon Mickens.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated OT Isaiah Wilson from the reserve/suspended list. Activated RB Darrynton Evans from injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHEVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned Fs Lukas Craggs, Patrick Harper, Tanner Jeannot, Cole Smith and Josh Wilkins and G Devin Cooley to Florida (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Exercised contract options for Gs Jimmy Maurer and Kyle Zobeck, D Nkosi Burgess and Ms Michael Barrios, Brandon Servania and Ema Twumasi.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired G Evan Newton on loan from Indy Eleven for remainder of 2020 season.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Announced that expansion team Kansas City has been approved to begin play in 2021 and that all player rights, draft picks, and certain other assets formerly held by Utah Royals FC will be transferred.

HOCKEY National League Hockey

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G David Tendeck to Rapid City (ECHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned G Devin Cooley and F’s Tanner Jeannot, Patrick Harper, Lukas Craggs, Cole Smith and Josh Wilkins to Florida (ECHL).

American Hockey League

IOWA WILD — Assigned D Philip Beaulieu to Allen (ECHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released F’s Larry Yellowknee.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed D Mathieu Brodeur.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F’s J.J. Piccinich and Jerry D’Amigo. Released F’s Erik Bradford and Adam Rockwood.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released D Brett Orr and F Nick Saracino.

TULSA OILERS — Released F’s Jacob Benson, Tommy Cardinal and Blake Gober.

WHEELING NAILERS — Suspended D Jeremy Beaudry.

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed D Jacob Graves to training camp roster. Suspended F Maxime Fortier.

