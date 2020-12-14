Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms on a one-year contract with OF Hunter Renfroe.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms on a one-year contract with RHP Greg Holland.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Tony Leo assistant athletic trainer at the major league level.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Lafayette Pitts to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted WR Ja’Marcus Bradley to the active roster.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed TE Kendall Blanton on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived WR Tajae Sharpe. Signed RB Khalfani Muhammad to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OL Ross Pierschbacher from Washington’s practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Named Ryan Miller assistant general manager of hockey operations.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired G Evan Bush from Vancouver in exchange for $125,000 in general allocation money.
SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed M Jack Blake pending league and federation approval.
TEXAS TECH — Released offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach David Yost.
