Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
December 14, 2020 4:51 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms on a one-year contract with OF Hunter Renfroe.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms on a one-year contract with RHP Greg Holland.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Tony Leo assistant athletic trainer at the major league level.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Lafayette Pitts to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted WR Ja’Marcus Bradley to the active roster.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed TE Kendall Blanton on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived WR Tajae Sharpe. Signed RB Khalfani Muhammad to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OL Ross Pierschbacher from Washington’s practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Named Ryan Miller assistant general manager of hockey operations.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired G Evan Bush from Vancouver in exchange for $125,000 in general allocation money.

USL Championship

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed M Jack Blake pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

TEXAS TECH — Released offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach David Yost.

