On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
December 14, 2020 7:00 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms on a one-year contract with OF Hunter Renfroe.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms on a one-year contract with RHP Greg Holland.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP’s Jharel Cotton and Edubray Ramos and OF Jason Martin to minor league contracts.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Tony Leo assistant athletic trainer at the major league level.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.
Minor League Baseball
Frontied League

EVNASVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Justin Lewis.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded RHP’s Tommy Burns and Tyler Suellentrop to Sussex County Miners for C Austin Biggar.

OTTAWA TITANS — Traded RHP Yeiso Medina to New Jersey Jackals.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Jonathan Lacroix to a contract extension.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded SS Trevor Achenbach to the Ottawa Titans for a player to be named later.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed SS Chris Slare and RHP Justin Ferrell.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Lafayette Pitts to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted WR Ja’Marcus Bradley to the active roster.

        Read more Sports News news.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released K Brett Maher from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed TE Kendall Blanton on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated TE Hale Hentges from exempt list. Waived WR Tajae Sharpe. Signed RB Khalfani Muhammad to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OL Ross Pierschbacher from Washington’s practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DL Alex Barret and CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned G Roman Durney to Tulsa (ECHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Named Ryan Miller assistant general manager of hockey operations.

American Hockey League

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned G Tom Aubrun and F’s Riley McKay and D.J. Busdeker to Indy Fuel (ECHL).

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released F Corey Durocher. Signed F Jake Gricius to active roster.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed D Matt Petgrave to active roster. Placed F Levko Koper on reserve. Placed D Ben Masella on injured reserve effective Dec. 12.

INDY FUEL — Released G Ryan Ruck and F Cody Payne.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F’s Bryan Lemos, Tob Bordson and Anthony Collins from the commissioner’s exempt list. Placed F’s Anthony Collins and Brodie Reid and D Anthony Florentino on reserve. Placed F C.J. Fisk on the commissioner’s exempt list effective Dec. 13.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released F Matt Alvaro. Signed F Ben Thomson to active roster. Activated F’s J.J. Piccinich and Jerry D’Amigo from reserve. Placed D Richie Boyd and F’s Johno May and Taylor Cammarata on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed D Charles Curti to active roster. Added D Kevin Spinozzi to active roster (traded from Toledo Walleye). Activated G Craig Pantano from reserve. Placed G David tendeck and D Kevin Spinozzi on reserve. Placed F Joey Sides and D Eric Israel on injured reserve effective Dec. 13. Placed D’s Brandon Fehd and Brett Beauvais and F’s Cedric Montminy and Jake Wahlin on the commissioner’s exempt list.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed D Blake Hillman. Signed tryout agreement with F J.C. Campagna.

TULSA OILERS – Released F’s Mario Puskarich and Dino Balsamo. Digned D Garret Cockerill to active roster. Activated F Ian McNulty from reserve. Placed G Devin Williams on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released F Tommy Besinger. Signed F Trey Bradley to active roster.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released D Marc-Olivier Duquette. Signed D Evan Wardley to active roster. Activated D Shane Kuzmeski and F Luke Lynch from reserve. Placed F Brad Drobot and D Evan Wardley on reserve.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired G Evan Bush from Vancouver in exchange for $125,000 in general allocation money.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Exercised the contract options for F Will Bruin, G Stephan Frei, M Shandon Hopeau, D’s Nouhou, Shane O’Neill and Alex Roldan. Declined the contract options of F Justin Dhillon, M Miguel Ibarra and Joevin Jones.

USL Championship

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed M Jack Blake pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

TEXAS TECH — Released offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach David Yost.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Initial distributions of COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Indian Health Service facilities