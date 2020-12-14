Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms on a one-year contract with OF Hunter Renfroe.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms on a one-year contract with RHP Greg Holland.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP’s Jharel Cotton and Edubray Ramos and OF Jason Martin to minor league contracts.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Tony Leo assistant athletic trainer at the major league level.

Minor League Baseball Frontied League

EVNASVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Justin Lewis.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded RHP’s Tommy Burns and Tyler Suellentrop to Sussex County Miners for C Austin Biggar.

OTTAWA TITANS — Traded RHP Yeiso Medina to New Jersey Jackals.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Jonathan Lacroix to a contract extension.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded SS Trevor Achenbach to the Ottawa Titans for a player to be named later.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed SS Chris Slare and RHP Justin Ferrell.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Lafayette Pitts to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted WR Ja’Marcus Bradley to the active roster.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released K Brett Maher from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed TE Kendall Blanton on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated TE Hale Hentges from exempt list. Waived WR Tajae Sharpe. Signed RB Khalfani Muhammad to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OL Ross Pierschbacher from Washington’s practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DL Alex Barret and CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned G Roman Durney to Tulsa (ECHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Named Ryan Miller assistant general manager of hockey operations.

American Hockey League

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned G Tom Aubrun and F’s Riley McKay and D.J. Busdeker to Indy Fuel (ECHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released F Corey Durocher. Signed F Jake Gricius to active roster.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed D Matt Petgrave to active roster. Placed F Levko Koper on reserve. Placed D Ben Masella on injured reserve effective Dec. 12.

INDY FUEL — Released G Ryan Ruck and F Cody Payne.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F’s Bryan Lemos, Tob Bordson and Anthony Collins from the commissioner’s exempt list. Placed F’s Anthony Collins and Brodie Reid and D Anthony Florentino on reserve. Placed F C.J. Fisk on the commissioner’s exempt list effective Dec. 13.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released F Matt Alvaro. Signed F Ben Thomson to active roster. Activated F’s J.J. Piccinich and Jerry D’Amigo from reserve. Placed D Richie Boyd and F’s Johno May and Taylor Cammarata on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed D Charles Curti to active roster. Added D Kevin Spinozzi to active roster (traded from Toledo Walleye). Activated G Craig Pantano from reserve. Placed G David tendeck and D Kevin Spinozzi on reserve. Placed F Joey Sides and D Eric Israel on injured reserve effective Dec. 13. Placed D’s Brandon Fehd and Brett Beauvais and F’s Cedric Montminy and Jake Wahlin on the commissioner’s exempt list.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed D Blake Hillman. Signed tryout agreement with F J.C. Campagna.

TULSA OILERS – Released F’s Mario Puskarich and Dino Balsamo. Digned D Garret Cockerill to active roster. Activated F Ian McNulty from reserve. Placed G Devin Williams on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released F Tommy Besinger. Signed F Trey Bradley to active roster.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released D Marc-Olivier Duquette. Signed D Evan Wardley to active roster. Activated D Shane Kuzmeski and F Luke Lynch from reserve. Placed F Brad Drobot and D Evan Wardley on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired G Evan Bush from Vancouver in exchange for $125,000 in general allocation money.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Exercised the contract options for F Will Bruin, G Stephan Frei, M Shandon Hopeau, D’s Nouhou, Shane O’Neill and Alex Roldan. Declined the contract options of F Justin Dhillon, M Miguel Ibarra and Joevin Jones.

USL Championship

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed M Jack Blake pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

TEXAS TECH — Released offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach David Yost.

