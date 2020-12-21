Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms on a minor league contract with LHP Fernando Abad, C Nick Ciuffo, RHP Claudio Custodio and RHP Conner Greene.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Announced that the Milwaukee Bucks violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions and that the league has rescinded their 2022 second-round draft pick.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced the team will not be extending general manager Marty Hurney’s contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted QB Kevin Hogan from the practice squad. Placed CB Brian Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released P Ryan Allen from the practice squad.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Agreed to terms with D Bressan on a one-year contract. Acquired G Phelipe Megiolaro on loan from Gremio through the end of the 2021 season. Acquired D Jose Antonio Martinez from SD Eibar on a permanent transfer and signed the player using targeted allocation money.

NASHVILLE SC — Traded a 2021 international spot to Vancouver for $175,000 in general allocation money.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired D Christian Mafla.

REAL SALT LAKE — Announced the retirement of M Kyle Beckerman.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired a 2021 international slot from Nashville SC in exchange for $175,000 in 2021 general allocation money.

