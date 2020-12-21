On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 3:11 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms on a minor league contract with LHP Fernando Abad, C Nick Ciuffo, RHP Claudio Custodio and RHP Conner Greene.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Announced that the Milwaukee Bucks violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions and that the league has rescinded their 2022 second-round draft pick.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced the team will not be extending general manager Marty Hurney’s contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted QB Kevin Hogan from the practice squad. Placed CB Brian Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released P Ryan Allen from the practice squad.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Agreed to terms with D Bressan on a one-year contract. Acquired G Phelipe Megiolaro on loan from Gremio through the end of the 2021 season. Acquired D Jose Antonio Martinez from SD Eibar on a permanent transfer and signed the player using targeted allocation money.

NASHVILLE SC — Traded a 2021 international spot to Vancouver for $175,000 in general allocation money.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired D Christian Mafla.

REAL SALT LAKE — Announced the retirement of M Kyle Beckerman.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired a 2021 international slot from Nashville SC in exchange for $175,000 in 2021 general allocation money.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Season’s greetings to Earth from the International Space Station