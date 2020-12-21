Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms on a minor league contract with LHP Fernando Abad, C Nick Ciuffo, RHP Claudio Custodio and RHP Conner Greene.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Announced that the Milwaukee Bucks violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions and that the league has rescinded their 2022 second-round draft pick.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced the team will not be extending general manager Marty Hurney’s contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted QB Kevin Hogan from the practice squad. Placed CB Brian Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released P Ryan Allen from the practice squad.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Agreed to terms with D Bressan on a one-year contract. Acquired G Phelipe Megiolaro on loan from Gremio through the end of the 2021 season. Acquired D Jose Antonio Martinez from SD Eibar on a permanent transfer and signed the player using targeted allocation money.
NASHVILLE SC — Traded a 2021 international spot to Vancouver for $175,000 in general allocation money.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired D Christian Mafla.
REAL SALT LAKE — Announced the retirement of M Kyle Beckerman.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired a 2021 international slot from Nashville SC in exchange for $175,000 in 2021 general allocation money.
