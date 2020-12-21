Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms on a minor league contract with LHP Fernando Abad, C Nick Ciuffo, RHP Claudio Custodio and RHP Conner Greene.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms on minor league contracts with LHPs Jerry Blevins and Tom Windle, RHP Jerad Eickhoff and INF Wilfredo Tovar.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed RHP John Brebbia to a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Announced that the Milwaukee Bucks violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions and that the league has rescinded their 2022 second-round draft pick.

ATLANTA HAWKS — Exercised fourth-year contract options on Gs Kevin Huerter and Trae Young, along with the third-year options on Fs De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Chris Miller and CB Picasso Nelson to the practice squad. Released DL Daylon Mack.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated WR Chris Moore from injured reserve. Activated DB Geno Stone from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Davontae Harris on injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced the team will not be extending general manager Marty Hurney’s contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted QB Kevin Hogan from the practice squad. Placed CB Brian Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated CB Mark Fields II and RB Dontrell Hilliard from the exempt list. Waived Dt Corey Liuget.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released P Ryan Allen from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed P Logan Cooke on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed P Cameron Nizialek to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed DB Erik Harris on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated OT Trey Pipkins from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived WR Antonio Callaway.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated CB James Bradberry from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated G Danny Isidora. Promoted LB Tegray Scales to the active roster. Released TE Kevin Rader.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived WR Penny Hart. Activated WR Josh Gordon.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed WR Cyril Grayson on injured reserve. Released WR Josh Pearson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Acquired F Michael Carcone from Ottawa in exchange for F Zach Magwood.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Agreed to terms with D Bressan on a one-year contract. Acquired G Phelipe Megiolaro on loan from Gremio through the end of the 2021 season. Acquired D Jose Antonio Martinez from SD Eibar on a permanent transfer and signed the player using targeted allocation money.

NASHVILLE SC — Traded a 2021 international spot to Vancouver for $175,000 in general allocation money.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired D Christian Mafla.

REAL SALT LAKE — Announced the retirement of M Kyle Beckerman.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired a 2021 international slot from Nashville SC in exchange for $175,000 in 2021 general allocation money.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS — Agreed to terms with men’s head basketball coach Penny Hardaway on a five-year contract extension.

