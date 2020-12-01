On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Montana State goes up against Pacific

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 8:15 am
< a min read
      

Montana State (1-0) vs. Pacific (1-1)

Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific squares off against Montana State in an early season matchup.

SQUAD LEADERS: .BRILLIANT BISHOP: Xavier Bishop has connected on 50 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

DID YOU KNOW: Pacific held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 62.2 points per game last season. The Tigers offense scored 68.8 points per matchup en route to a 10-4 record against competition outside the West Coast Conference. Montana State went 4-5 against non-conference programs last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 Future of Mining Australia 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First Lady Melania Trump Unveils the 2020 White House Christmas Décor