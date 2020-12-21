On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Morales carries Wagner over Sacred Heart 74-46

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 9:49 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Morales posted 18 points as Wagner defeated Sacred Heart 74-46 on Monday night.

Elijah Allen added 14 points and Delonnie Hunt 13 for Wagner (1-3, 1-2 Northeast Conference).

Aaron Clarke had 11 points for the Pioneers (1-3, 1-2). Bryce Johnson added 10 points and eight rebounds. Alex Watson had 10 points.

The teams square off again on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Season’s greetings to Earth from the International Space Station