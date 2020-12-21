Morales carries Wagner over Sacred Heart 74-46

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Morales posted 18 points as Wagner defeated Sacred Heart 74-46 on Monday night.

Elijah Allen added 14 points and Delonnie Hunt 13 for Wagner (1-3, 1-2 Northeast Conference).

Aaron Clarke had 11 points for the Pioneers (1-3, 1-2). Bryce Johnson added 10 points and eight rebounds. Alex Watson had 10 points.

The teams square off again on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.