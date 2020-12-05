On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

More Bundesliga frustration for Dortmund

By CIARÁN FAHEY
December 5, 2020 11:59 am
1 min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund stumbled again in the Bundesliga with a 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

American teenager Gio Reyna scored a fine equalizer for the visitors, but they clearly missed injured striker Erling Haaland. The 16-year-old forward Youssoufa Moukoko found his opportunities limited by Frankfurt’s hard-working defense after coming on for the second half.

It’s Dortmund’s second straight consecutive Bundesliga game without a win after last weekend’s 2-1 loss at home to Cologne, which had been previously winless.

Leader Bayern Munich hosts second-place Leipzig in the late game. Bayern can move six points clear of Lucien Favre’s Dortmund in third with a win.

        Insight by Akamai: Learn how the Air Force and other services are embracing zero trust in this free webinar.

Arminia Bielefeld held on for just its second win, a 2-1 victory at home over relegation rival Mainz.

Bielefeld scored for the first time in a first half this season through Manuel Prietl, and Ritsu Doan added another first-half goal for the promoted side’s first two-goal tally in the division.

Cologne held on for a 2-2 draw against unbeaten Wolfsburg, and Borussia Mönchengladbach was held to a 2-2 draw at Freiburg.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 AWS re:Invent
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit