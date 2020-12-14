Trending:
Morehead St. 75, E. Kentucky 62

By The Associated Press
December 14, 2020 9:06 pm
E. KENTUCKY (5-2)

King 6-13 3-5 17, Moreno 3-9 0-0 7, Green 7-16 1-2 16, Lewis 6-8 1-2 13, Robb 0-7 2-2 2, Cruickshank 1-3 0-0 2, Balogun 0-0 1-2 1, Faye 1-4 0-0 2, Hobbs 0-2 0-0 0, Broughton 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-64 8-13 62.

MOREHEAD ST. (4-4)

Broome 2-5 2-2 6, Dixon 5-7 1-2 11, D.Cooper 2-5 2-4 8, T.Cooper 2-3 2-2 8, Potter 4-9 5-5 13, Hunt 5-9 7-9 17, Baker 3-6 6-8 12, Bryan 0-1 0-0 0, Garrett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 25-32 75.

Halftime_Morehead St. 35-33. 3-Point Goals_E. Kentucky 4-25 (King 2-5, Moreno 1-4, Green 1-6, Lewis 0-1, Cruickshank 0-2, Faye 0-3, Robb 0-4), Morehead St. 4-15 (D.Cooper 2-3, T.Cooper 2-3, Baker 0-1, Dixon 0-1, Hunt 0-3, Potter 0-4). Fouled Out_King. Rebounds_E. Kentucky 24 (Moreno, Lewis 6), Morehead St. 37 (Broome 10). Assists_E. Kentucky 11 (Green 5), Morehead St. 13 (T.Cooper, Hunt 3). Total Fouls_E. Kentucky 27, Morehead St. 17. A_565 (6,500).

