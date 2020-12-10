Morehead St. 81, Transylvania 55

TRANSYLVANIA (0-2)
Gentry 4-13 0-0 11, Larimore 5-12 1-2 11, Turner 2-5 1-2 6, Cromwell 2-3 0-0 5, Jefferson 1-3 2-2 4, Hudson 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 2-3 0-2 5, Patton 0-0 1-2 1, Root 1-3 0-0 2, Ralls 1-4 0-0 2, Sivills 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 1-1 0-0 2, Turley 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 2-2 0-0 4, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, King 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-55 5-10 55.
MOREHEAD ST. (3-4)
Broome 9-10 3-4 21, Dixon 1-4 0-0 2, D.Cooper 4-9 0-0 11, T.Cooper 4-7 0-0 10, Potter 4-10 2-4 12, Garrett 0-1 0-0 0, Hunt 3-5 2-2 9, Baker 3-5 0-1 6, Bryan 0-2 0-0 0, Thelwell 2-4 0-0 4, Sebree 0-2 0-0 0, Stanley-Williams 2-2 2-3 6, Rice 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 9-14 81.
Halftime_Morehead St. 38-27. 3-Point Goals_Transylvania 6-22 (Gentry 3-6, Cromwell 1-2, Smith 1-2, Turner 1-2, Jones 0-1, King 0-1, Scott 0-1, Ralls 0-2, Root 0-2, Larimore 0-3), Morehead St. 8-20 (D.Cooper 3-6, T.Cooper 2-2, Potter 2-5, Hunt 1-2, Baker 0-1, Rice 0-1, Sebree 0-1, Dixon 0-2). Rebounds_Transylvania 28 (Gentry 8), Morehead St. 37 (Broome 10). Assists_Transylvania 12 (Jefferson 4), Morehead St. 15 (T.Cooper 5). Total Fouls_Transylvania 15, Morehead St. 13. A_350 (6,500).
