Morgan St. 102, Lincoln (PA) 94

LINCOLN (PA) (0-1)
Stevenson 1-3 0-0 2, D.Williams 2-4 2-4 6, Blue 6-11 1-4 13, Lightsey 8-16 6-7 26, Ko.Williams 7-11 7-8 24, Noel 5-16 4-5 15, Ke.Williams 3-3 2-2 8, Miles 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 22-30 94.
MORGAN ST. (1-1)
Baxter 6-9 0-2 14, Grantsaan 7-11 3-4 19, Devonish 5-10 2-2 12, Miller 5-7 4-5 15, Moore 3-13 2-2 10, Ware 8-13 2-3 24, Wright 1-6 1-2 4, Holston 0-3 0-0 0, Vance 0-0 2-2 2, Sorber 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 36-73 16-22 102.
Halftime_43-43. 3-Point Goals_Lincoln (PA) 8-27 (Lightsey 4-9, Ko.Williams 3-5, Noel 1-8, Stevenson 0-2, Blue 0-3), Morgan St. 14-31 (Ware 6-8, Grantsaan 2-4, Baxter 2-5, Moore 2-6, Miller 1-1, Wright 1-4, Holston 0-3). Rebounds_Lincoln (PA) 32 (Blue 10), Morgan St. 36 (Miller 10). Assists_Lincoln (PA) 14 (Blue, Noel 4), Morgan St. 22 (Grantsaan 7). Total Fouls_Lincoln (PA) 22, Morgan St. 19. A_20 (4,250).
