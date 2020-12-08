Morgan St. 83, Iona 72

MORGAN ST. (2-1)
Baxter 7-17 6-7 25, Grantsaan 8-9 1-2 22, Devonish 1-5 2-2 4, Miller 2-2 7-8 11, Moore 2-5 1-2 5, Ware 3-10 3-3 9, Wright 1-2 0-0 2, Holston 1-2 0-0 3, Camara 0-0 0-0 0, Campbell 0-0 2-2 2, Burke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 22-26 83.
IONA (1-2)
R.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Koroma 2-3 0-0 4, JeanLouis 7-9 1-3 15, Myers 4-5 0-0 10, Ross 5-12 2-3 12, Joseph 2-4 2-2 6, van Eyck 3-7 2-2 8, Chavez 4-16 5-5 17, Gist 0-2 0-0 0, Rowe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 12-15 72.
Halftime_38-38. 3-Point Goals_Morgan St. 11-19 (Grantsaan 5-6, Baxter 5-8, Holston 1-2, Ware 0-1, Moore 0-2), Iona 6-25 (Chavez 4-14, Myers 2-2, JeanLouis 0-2, van Eyck 0-2, Ross 0-5). Fouled Out_Grantsaan, JeanLouis. Rebounds_Morgan St. 28 (Baxter 7), Iona 27 (JeanLouis 11). Assists_Morgan St. 20 (Devonish 7), Iona 15 (van Eyck, Chavez 5). Total Fouls_Morgan St. 19, Iona 21.
