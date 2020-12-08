On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Morgan St. 83, Iona 72

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 5:35 pm
< a min read
      

MORGAN ST. (2-1)

Baxter 7-17 6-7 25, Grantsaan 8-9 1-2 22, Devonish 1-5 2-2 4, Miller 2-2 7-8 11, Moore 2-5 1-2 5, Ware 3-10 3-3 9, Wright 1-2 0-0 2, Holston 1-2 0-0 3, Camara 0-0 0-0 0, Campbell 0-0 2-2 2, Burke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 22-26 83.

IONA (1-2)

R.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Koroma 2-3 0-0 4, JeanLouis 7-9 1-3 15, Myers 4-5 0-0 10, Ross 5-12 2-3 12, Joseph 2-4 2-2 6, van Eyck 3-7 2-2 8, Chavez 4-16 5-5 17, Gist 0-2 0-0 0, Rowe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 12-15 72.

Halftime_38-38. 3-Point Goals_Morgan St. 11-19 (Grantsaan 5-6, Baxter 5-8, Holston 1-2, Ware 0-1, Moore 0-2), Iona 6-25 (Chavez 4-14, Myers 2-2, JeanLouis 0-2, van Eyck 0-2, Ross 0-5). Fouled Out_Grantsaan, JeanLouis. Rebounds_Morgan St. 28 (Baxter 7), Iona 27 (JeanLouis 11). Assists_Morgan St. 20 (Devonish 7), Iona 15 (van Eyck, Chavez 5). Total Fouls_Morgan St. 19, Iona 21.

        Insight by Akamai: Learn how the Air Force and other services are embracing zero trust in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps staff member works to improve support of Deaf Volunteers