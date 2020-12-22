On Air: This Just In!
Morgan State squares off against Washington Adventist

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 6:30 am
Washington Adventist vs. Morgan State (3-2)

Hill Field House, Baltimore; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Morgan State Bears are set to battle the Shock of Division II Washington Adventist. Morgan State is coming off a 65-59 win at Delaware in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Morgan State’s Malik Miller, Troy Baxter and Lagio Grantsaan have collectively accounted for 60 percent of all Bears points this season.MIGHTY MALIK: In five appearances this season, Morgan State’s Malik Miller has shot 53.5 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Morgan State went 3-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Bears offense scored 68.3 points per contest in those 12 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

