On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Mosley scores 26 to lift Missouri St. over N. Iowa 79-59

By The Associated Press
December 27, 2020 6:50 pm
< a min read
      

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Isiaih Mosley matched his career high with 26 points on 12-of-15 shooting and Missouri State romped past Northern Iowa 79-59 on Sunday.

The game marked the first Missouri Valley Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Mosley scored 26 points in the Bears’ last outing. Gaige Prim had 16 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks, which tied the school record, for Missouri State (4-0). Ja’Monta Black added 13 points. Jared Ridder had 11 points.

Trae Berhow had 18 points for the Panthers (1-5). Austin Phyfe added eight rebounds.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

The teams matchup again on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|31 Fundamentals of Excel
12|31 Salesforce AppExchange Solutions For...
12|31 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier