Mount St. Mary’s 75, St. Francis (Pa.) 57

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (1-4)
Flagg 3-6 7-7 13, Thompson 3-10 2-2 9, Harrison 0-5 0-0 0, Laskey 4-10 0-0 9, Land 2-4 2-2 7, Stewart 3-7 0-0 7, Giles 4-8 1-2 9, Cohen 0-2 0-0 0, Ruggery 1-1 0-0 3, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 12-13 57.
MOUNT ST. MARY’S (2-3)
M.Jefferson 4-6 0-1 8, Offurum 7-12 5-5 19, Opoku 3-6 0-0 6, Chong Qui 7-13 0-0 17, Gibbs 5-9 1-2 13, Reaves 3-7 0-0 8, Leffew 0-4 0-0 0, Barton 1-3 2-2 4, J.Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 8-10 75.
Halftime_Mount St. Mary’s 36-26. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (Pa.) 5-16 (Land 1-1, Ruggery 1-1, Stewart 1-1, Laskey 1-5, Thompson 1-5, Flagg 0-1, Giles 0-1, Harrison 0-1), Mount St. Mary’s 7-27 (Chong Qui 3-8, Gibbs 2-5, Reaves 2-6, Opoku 0-2, Leffew 0-3, Offurum 0-3). Fouled Out_Stewart. Rebounds_St. Francis (Pa.) 28 (Flagg 14), Mount St. Mary’s 32 (Offurum, Gibbs 8). Assists_St. Francis (Pa.) 6 (Harrison 2), Mount St. Mary’s 13 (Chong Qui 8). Total Fouls_St. Francis (Pa.) 16, Mount St. Mary’s 17.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments