Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Mount St. Mary’s 75, St. Francis (Pa.) 57

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 9:11 pm
< a min read
      

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (1-4)

Flagg 3-6 7-7 13, Thompson 3-10 2-2 9, Harrison 0-5 0-0 0, Laskey 4-10 0-0 9, Land 2-4 2-2 7, Stewart 3-7 0-0 7, Giles 4-8 1-2 9, Cohen 0-2 0-0 0, Ruggery 1-1 0-0 3, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 12-13 57.

MOUNT ST. MARY’S (2-3)

M.Jefferson 4-6 0-1 8, Offurum 7-12 5-5 19, Opoku 3-6 0-0 6, Chong Qui 7-13 0-0 17, Gibbs 5-9 1-2 13, Reaves 3-7 0-0 8, Leffew 0-4 0-0 0, Barton 1-3 2-2 4, J.Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 8-10 75.

Halftime_Mount St. Mary’s 36-26. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (Pa.) 5-16 (Land 1-1, Ruggery 1-1, Stewart 1-1, Laskey 1-5, Thompson 1-5, Flagg 0-1, Giles 0-1, Harrison 0-1), Mount St. Mary’s 7-27 (Chong Qui 3-8, Gibbs 2-5, Reaves 2-6, Opoku 0-2, Leffew 0-3, Offurum 0-3). Fouled Out_Stewart. Rebounds_St. Francis (Pa.) 28 (Flagg 14), Mount St. Mary’s 32 (Offurum, Gibbs 8). Assists_St. Francis (Pa.) 6 (Harrison 2), Mount St. Mary’s 13 (Chong Qui 8). Total Fouls_St. Francis (Pa.) 16, Mount St. Mary’s 17.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps staff member works to improve support of Deaf Volunteers