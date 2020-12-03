On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Mt. St. Mary’s visits VCU

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 3:30 pm
Mount St. Mary’s (1-2) vs. VCU (2-2)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s and VCU look to bounce back from losses. Mount St. Mary’s fell 79-61 at Maryland on Sunday. VCU lost 72-69 to Penn State on Wednesday.

SQUAD LEADERS: VCU’s Nah’Shon Hyland has averaged 14.8 points while Vince Williams Jr. has put up 11.5 points. For the Mountaineers, Jalen Gibbs has averaged 17.7 points while Damian Chong Qui has put up 13.3 points and 4.7 assists.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Chong Qui has accounted for 44 percent of all Mount St. Mary’s field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 16 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mount St. Mary’s is rated second among NEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 26.7 percent. The Mountaineers have averaged nine offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

