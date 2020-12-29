Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Murphy lifts Wofford over Mercer 78-65

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 9:37 pm
< a min read
      

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Storm Murphy posted 16 points as Wofford defeated Mercer 78-65 on Tuesday night in a Southern Conference opener for both teams.

Ryan Larson added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Terriers, and Tray Hollowell chipped in 13 points. Morgan Safford had seven rebounds for Wofford (4-3, 1-0).

Ross Cummings had 21 points and six rebounds for the Bears (7-2, 0-1). Leon Ayers III added 15 points and six rebounds. Felipe Haase had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|29 Microsoft Teams Office Hours for...
12|29 Properly Managing CAPA Programs for...
12|29 Managing Key Issues in the Response to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts National Guard Soldier aids man struck by car