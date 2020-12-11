On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Murray Jr. scores 20 to lead Rider past Manhattan 82-64

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 9:11 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Dwight Murray Jr. had 20 points and 15 rebounds as Rider beat Manhattan 82-64 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference for both teams on Friday night.

The game was the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Christian Ings had 14 points for Rider (1-2). Rodney Henderson Jr. added 13 points. Tyrel Bladen had 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Anthony Nelson had 19 points for the Jaspers (0-1). Jason Douglas-Stanley added 14 points. Marques Watson had 10 points.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|13 Military Hiring Conference - Houston,...
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The newest National Monument, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Mississippi, commemorates the legacies of two civil rights activists