On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Murray St. 76, Illinois St. 65

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 8:02 pm
< a min read
      

ILLINOIS ST. (2-1)

Ndiaye 1-2 0-0 2, Sissoko 1-5 2-4 5, Horne 5-15 0-0 11, Reeves 6-13 2-3 16, Strong 2-10 0-0 4, Mahorcic 6-8 3-8 15, Fleming 2-4 3-5 7, Washington 1-2 0-0 3, Chatman 1-2 0-0 2, Andrews 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 25-62 10-21 65.

MURRAY ST. (2-1)

Robinson 6-7 0-0 12, Williams 7-13 1-2 15, Brown 8-16 3-5 22, Hill 4-9 3-4 15, Whitley 0-1 0-0 0, D.Smith 1-4 0-0 3, Carter 2-5 2-2 7, Gilmore 1-2 0-0 2, McMullen 0-0 0-0 0, M.Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 9-13 76.

Halftime_Murray St. 44-31. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 5-23 (Reeves 2-7, Sissoko 1-2, Washington 1-2, Horne 1-6, Fleming 0-1, Ndiaye 0-1, Strong 0-4), Murray St. 9-21 (Hill 4-7, Brown 3-6, Carter 1-2, D.Smith 1-4, Whitley 0-1, Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_D.Smith. Rebounds_Illinois St. 28 (Mahorcic 9), Murray St. 41 (Williams 11). Assists_Illinois St. 11 (Strong 5), Murray St. 20 (Brown, Hill 6). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 17, Murray St. 21.

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 AWS re:Invent
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit