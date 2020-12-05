Murray St. 76, Illinois St. 65

ILLINOIS ST. (2-1)
Ndiaye 1-2 0-0 2, Sissoko 1-5 2-4 5, Horne 5-15 0-0 11, Reeves 6-13 2-3 16, Strong 2-10 0-0 4, Mahorcic 6-8 3-8 15, Fleming 2-4 3-5 7, Washington 1-2 0-0 3, Chatman 1-2 0-0 2, Andrews 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 25-62 10-21 65.
MURRAY ST. (2-1)
Robinson 6-7 0-0 12, Williams 7-13 1-2 15, Brown 8-16 3-5 22, Hill 4-9 3-4 15, Whitley 0-1 0-0 0, D.Smith 1-4 0-0 3, Carter 2-5 2-2 7, Gilmore 1-2 0-0 2, McMullen 0-0 0-0 0, M.Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 9-13 76.
Halftime_Murray St. 44-31. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 5-23 (Reeves 2-7, Sissoko 1-2, Washington 1-2, Horne 1-6, Fleming 0-1, Ndiaye 0-1, Strong 0-4), Murray St. 9-21 (Hill 4-7, Brown 3-6, Carter 1-2, D.Smith 1-4, Whitley 0-1, Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_D.Smith. Rebounds_Illinois St. 28 (Mahorcic 9), Murray St. 41 (Williams 11). Assists_Illinois St. 11 (Strong 5), Murray St. 20 (Brown, Hill 6). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 17, Murray St. 21.
