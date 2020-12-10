Murray State goes up against S. Illinois

Murray State (3-1) vs. Southern Illinois (2-0)

Banterra Center, Carbondale, Illinois; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State and Southern Illinois both look to put winning streaks together . Both programs are coming off of easy home victories in their last game. Southern Illinois earned a 102-61 win over Quincy on Sunday, while Murray State won easily 87-57 over Austin Peay on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: Southern Illinois’ Marcus Domask has averaged 21 points, seven rebounds and two blocks while Ben Harvey has put up 19 points and six rebounds. For the Racers, Tevin Brown has averaged 16 points, seven rebounds and 4.8 assists while KJ Williams has put up 15 points and 6.8 rebounds.TERRIFIC TEVIN: Tevin Brown has connected on 39.3 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 23 over the last three games. He’s also made 58.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 38 percent, ranking the Racers 24th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Southern Illinois sits at just 18.3 percent (ranked 265th).

