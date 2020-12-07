On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Murray State looks for home win vs Austin Peay

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

Austin Peay (3-1, 0-0) vs. Murray State (2-1, 0-0)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks for its fifth straight win over Austin Peay at CFSB Center. The last victory for the Governors at Murray State was a 76-73 win on Feb. 6, 2016.

SQUAD LEADERS: Murray State’s Tevin Brown has averaged 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists while KJ Williams has put up 14.7 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Governors, Terry Taylor has averaged 19.5 points and 12 rebounds while Mike Peake has put up 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 28.6 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Austin Peay defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.5 percent of all possessions, the 27th-best rate in the nation. Murray State has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.1 percent through three games (ranking the Racers 257th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit