On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Muszynski lifts Belmont over Kennesaw State 64-53

By The Associated Press
December 16, 2020 10:37 pm
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Muszynski had 25 points as Belmont defeated Kennesaw State 64-53 on Wednesday night.

Luke Smith had 14 points for Belmont (6-1). Caleb Hollander added eight rebounds.

Spencer Rodgers had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Owls (3-3). Chris Youngblood added 10 points and six rebounds. Brandon Stroud had eight rebounds.

Belmont plays Tennessee State on the road on Friday. Kennesaw State plays Samford at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|17 Power Platform: Gov Solutions Hack
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides 50 ventilators to support Mongolia as it combats COVID-19