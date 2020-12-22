Trending:
N. Arizona 68, Denver 65

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 4:36 pm
N. ARIZONA (1-5)

Larsen 3-3 1-1 7, Towt 2-4 2-4 6, Avdalovic 2-7 4-4 9, J.Green 6-12 3-5 15, Shelton 8-19 9-9 27, Mahaney 0-7 0-0 0, Mains 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Haymon 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 19-23 68.

DENVER (1-6)

Hines 3-7 1-6 7, Gatlin 3-6 2-2 9, Muller 4-5 0-0 11, Townsend 5-11 5-6 16, Ryder 5-6 1-1 11, Moenkhaus 1-4 2-2 5, Bickham 2-2 0-0 4, Eastmond 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 24-46 11-17 65.

Halftime_Denver 31-30. 3-Point Goals_N. Arizona 3-15 (Shelton 2-4, Avdalovic 1-5, J.Green 0-2, Mahaney 0-2, Mains 0-2), Denver 6-18 (Muller 3-4, Gatlin 1-3, Moenkhaus 1-3, Townsend 1-4, Eastmond 0-2, Hines 0-2). Fouled Out_Bickham. Rebounds_N. Arizona 32 (Towt 8), Denver 25 (Hines 13). Assists_N. Arizona 8 (Towt, Shelton 2), Denver 12 (Eastmond 5). Total Fouls_N. Arizona 17, Denver 20.

