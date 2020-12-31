N. Arizona 78, Idaho 65

N. ARIZONA (2-6)
Larsen 0-0 0-0 0, Towt 3-8 1-1 7, Avdalovic 6-9 1-1 17, Green 4-10 0-0 8, Shelton 7-16 9-11 24, Mahaney 0-1 0-2 0, Haymon 3-9 0-0 9, Mains 2-4 0-0 5, Aguek 4-6 0-1 8, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 11-16 78.
IDAHO (0-6)
Blakney 3-5 3-5 9, Madden 0-2 0-0 0, Quinnett 5-8 0-0 12, Robinson 3-8 0-0 7, Thacker 3-10 4-4 11, Christmas 2-9 1-1 5, Thiombane 1-2 0-3 3, Christensen 3-4 0-2 6, Youngman 3-4 2-3 10, Kilgore 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-54 10-18 65.
Halftime_N. Arizona 33-32. 3-Point Goals_N. Arizona 9-21 (Avdalovic 4-6, Haymon 3-6, Shelton 1-2, Mains 1-3, Aguek 0-1, Mahaney 0-1, Green 0-2), Idaho 7-22 (Youngman 2-3, Quinnett 2-4, Thiombane 1-1, Robinson 1-5, Thacker 1-5, Christmas 0-2, Madden 0-2). Fouled Out_Towt, Mains. Rebounds_N. Arizona 34 (Shelton 7), Idaho 35 (Christensen 6). Assists_N. Arizona 13 (Shelton 7), Idaho 15 (Christmas 4). Total Fouls_N. Arizona 20, Idaho 21.
