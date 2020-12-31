On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

N. Arizona 78, Idaho 65

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 10:17 pm
< a min read
      

N. ARIZONA (2-6)

Larsen 0-0 0-0 0, Towt 3-8 1-1 7, Avdalovic 6-9 1-1 17, Green 4-10 0-0 8, Shelton 7-16 9-11 24, Mahaney 0-1 0-2 0, Haymon 3-9 0-0 9, Mains 2-4 0-0 5, Aguek 4-6 0-1 8, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 11-16 78.

IDAHO (0-6)

Blakney 3-5 3-5 9, Madden 0-2 0-0 0, Quinnett 5-8 0-0 12, Robinson 3-8 0-0 7, Thacker 3-10 4-4 11, Christmas 2-9 1-1 5, Thiombane 1-2 0-3 3, Christensen 3-4 0-2 6, Youngman 3-4 2-3 10, Kilgore 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-54 10-18 65.

Halftime_N. Arizona 33-32. 3-Point Goals_N. Arizona 9-21 (Avdalovic 4-6, Haymon 3-6, Shelton 1-2, Mains 1-3, Aguek 0-1, Mahaney 0-1, Green 0-2), Idaho 7-22 (Youngman 2-3, Quinnett 2-4, Thiombane 1-1, Robinson 1-5, Thacker 1-5, Christmas 0-2, Madden 0-2). Fouled Out_Towt, Mains. Rebounds_N. Arizona 34 (Shelton 7), Idaho 35 (Christensen 6). Assists_N. Arizona 13 (Shelton 7), Idaho 15 (Christmas 4). Total Fouls_N. Arizona 20, Idaho 21.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|6 Establishing the Mentor-Mentee...
1|6 Proofpoint Tech Talk: Reduce Risk with...
1|6 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First veteran, VA employee who received COVID vaccine now getting second dose