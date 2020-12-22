N. Arizona, Denver look to end skids

Northern Arizona (0-5) vs. Denver (1-5)

Magness Arena, Denver; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona and Denver meet as both teams are riding five-game losing streaks. Both teams are looking to end their five-game losing streaks.

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Arizona’s Luke Avdalovic, Jay Green and Nik Mains have combined to score 36 percent of all Lumberjacks points this season.SHELTON CAN SHOOT: Cameron Shelton has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 68.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Denver has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 69 points while giving up 77.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Lumberjacks have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Pioneers. Denver has an assist on 30 of 74 field goals (40.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Northern Arizona has assists on 34 of 66 field goals (51.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Denver attempts more free throws per game than any other Summit League team. The Pioneers have averaged 20.3 foul shots per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

