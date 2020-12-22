N. Colorado 69, Idaho St. 64

IDAHO ST. (3-5)

Carr 1-5 3-4 6, Parker 8-11 4-6 21, Cool 3-10 1-1 8, Ford 5-14 3-5 14, Smellie 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 2-2 0-0 6, Porter 2-5 1-2 5, Buzangu 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 23-51 12-18 64.

N. COLORADO (4-2)

Jockuch 4-10 2-5 10, Hume 8-11 8-16 27, Johnson 3-7 2-3 9, Kountz 4-7 2-2 10, Masten 0-5 0-0 0, Smoots 2-3 0-1 6, McCobb 1-1 0-0 2, English 1-1 0-0 3, Melvin 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-47 14-27 69.

Halftime_N. Colorado 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Idaho St. 6-14 (Taylor 2-2, Parker 1-1, Carr 1-2, Cool 1-3, Ford 1-5, Smellie 0-1), N. Colorado 7-17 (Hume 3-5, Smoots 2-3, English 1-1, Johnson 1-4, Kountz 0-1, Masten 0-3). Fouled Out_Parker. Rebounds_Idaho St. 30 (Ford 11), N. Colorado 23 (Jockuch 11). Assists_Idaho St. 10 (Ford 5), N. Colorado 11 (Smoots 4). Total Fouls_Idaho St. 23, N. Colorado 16.

