N. Colorado 83, Regis University 58

REGIS UNIVERSITY (0-2)
Cartwright 6-11 4-4 18, Bokol 1-5 0-1 2, Brady 2-7 0-0 5, Dawson 5-11 0-1 10, Cranston-Lown 5-14 2-2 13, Ebiriekwe 1-3 0-2 2, Daniels 2-3 0-0 4, Atanasovs 0-3 0-0 0, Bens 1-3 0-0 2, Collins-Eason 0-1 2-2 2, Parris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 8-12 58.
N. COLORADO (2-0)
Jockuch 3-4 1-2 7, Hume 9-11 3-3 25, Johnson 5-8 1-1 13, Kountz 7-11 1-1 17, Masten 2-6 1-2 6, Smoots 1-3 0-2 3, McCobb 2-3 0-0 5, English 0-1 0-0 0, Grigsby 0-1 0-0 0, Hughes 0-2 1-2 1, Little 0-0 0-0 0, Bowie 1-2 0-0 2, Creech 1-1 0-0 2, Kennedy 1-1 0-0 2, Melvin 0-0 0-0 0, Page 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-54 8-13 83.
Halftime_N. Colorado 39-27. 3-Point Goals_Regis University 4-15 (Cartwright 2-4, Cranston-Lown 1-1, Brady 1-4, Atanasovs 0-1, Bens 0-1, Bokol 0-1, Collins-Eason 0-1, Dawson 0-1, Ebiriekwe 0-1), N. Colorado 11-24 (Hume 4-5, Johnson 2-4, Kountz 2-6, Smoots 1-1, McCobb 1-2, Masten 1-3, English 0-1, Grigsby 0-1, Hughes 0-1). Rebounds_Regis University 17 (Cranston-Lown 5), N. Colorado 44 (Hume 10). Assists_Regis University 10 (Brady, Cranston-Lown, Daniels 3), N. Colorado 17 (Johnson 6). Total Fouls_Regis University 15, N. Colorado 17.
