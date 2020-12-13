On Air: What's Working In Washington
N. Colorado takes on Regis

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 11:45 pm
Regis vs. Northern Colorado (1-0)

Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Colorado Bears are set to battle the Rangers of Division II Regis. Northern Colorado is coming off an 87-62 home win against Colorado Christian in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado went 5-4 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Bears put up 72 points per contest across those nine games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

