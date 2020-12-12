On Air: Federal News Network program
N. Dakota, NDSU meet in conference play

By The Associated Press
December 12, 2020 6:45 am
1 min read
      

North Dakota (1-4, 1-1) vs. North Dakota State (1-5, 1-1)

Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State plays host to North Dakota in a Summit League matchup. North Dakota came up short in a 74-62 game to South Dakota State in its last outing. North Dakota State is coming off a 74-67 win over South Dakota in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Filip Rebraca is averaging 19.4 points and 6.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Fighting Hawks. Tyree Ihenacho is also a big contributor, producing 9.8 points and seven rebounds per game. The Bison have been led by Rocky Kreuser, who is averaging 12.2 points and 5.7 rebounds.FILIP IS A FORCE: Rebraca has connected on 55.6 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 72 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Fighting Hawks have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bison. North Dakota State has 23 assists on 70 field goals (32.9 percent) over its previous three outings while North Dakota has assists on 30 of 75 field goals (40 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Dakota has attempted the second-most free throws among all Summit League teams. The Fighting Hawks have averaged 19 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

