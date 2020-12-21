On Air: Federal News Network program
N. Dakota St. 72, Kansas 69

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 5:46 pm
N. DAKOTA ST. (5-1)

Dietz 5-8 1-2 11, Olson 3-4 2-4 11, Cobbins 1-4 7-10 9, Gaislerova 0-6 0-0 0, Hamling 7-14 0-0 14, Deaton 3-7 2-2 8, Skibiel 3-6 0-0 9, Epperson 0-2 0-2 0, Hopkins 1-4 2-2 4, Schulte 1-7 3-4 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-62 17-26 72

KANSAS (4-2)

Chatzileonti 3-9 0-0 6, Stephens 6-14 3-6 16, Brosseau 2-8 9-9 13, Franklin 1-7 3-3 5, Thomas 3-6 0-2 6, Prater 2-6 0-0 4, Helgren 1-1 0-0 2, Merriweather 1-1 0-0 2, Mitchell 4-9 6-8 15, Jessen 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-61 21-28 69

N. Dakota St. 5 24 23 20 72
Kansas 18 12 24 15 69

3-Point Goals_N. Dakota St. 7-20 (Olson 3-3, Cobbins 0-1, Gaislerova 0-3, Hamling 0-3, Deaton 0-1, Skibiel 3-4, Hopkins 0-1, Schulte 1-4), Kansas 2-17 (Chatzileonti 0-2, Stephens 1-2, Brosseau 0-6, Franklin 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Prater 0-2, Mitchell 1-1). Assists_N. Dakota St. 13 (Hamling 5), Kansas 11 (Franklin 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_N. Dakota St. 38 (Dietz 2-6), Kansas 41 (Team 4-5). Total Fouls_N. Dakota St. 21, Kansas 24. Technical Fouls_None. A_456.

