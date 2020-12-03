N. Fla. goes up against High Point

North Florida (0-4) vs. High Point (0-2)

Millis Center, High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida and High Point look to bounce back from losses. Both programs are coming off of road losses in their last game. High Point lost 76-75 to Elon on Saturday, while North Florida fell 86-58 at Florida State on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: High Point’s John-Michael Wright has averaged 24.5 points while Ahmil Flowers has put up 11.5 points. For the Ospreys, Carter Hendricksen has averaged 13 points and four rebounds while Jose Placer has put up 9.3 points.CLUTCH CARTER: Hendricksen has connected on 37.1 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 23 over the last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: North Florida has lost its last three road games, scoring 56 points, while allowing 83 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point has committed a turnover on just 16.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Big South teams. The Panthers have turned the ball over only 11 times per game this season.

