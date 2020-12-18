On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
N. Illinois 64, Chicago St. 54

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 9:30 pm
CHICAGO ST. (0-8)

Marble 2-5 0-0 5, Rushin 3-6 2-2 8, Whitehead 1-5 0-0 2, X.Johnson 8-16 2-2 23, Zeigler 4-10 1-2 10, R.Jones 2-5 1-2 6, Bonds 0-2 0-0 0, Demuth 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 6-8 54.

N. ILLINOIS (1-5)

Kueth 1-6 0-0 3, Makuoi 5-7 1-1 11, Cochran 7-14 1-1 15, Hankerson 4-15 3-4 12, Thornton 2-3 2-2 6, Beane 5-10 2-2 13, Crump 0-3 0-2 0, Okanu 1-2 2-2 4, Cole 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 11-14 64.

Halftime_N. Illinois 32-23. 3-Point Goals_Chicago St. 8-24 (X.Johnson 5-10, R.Jones 1-3, Marble 1-3, Zeigler 1-4, Bonds 0-1, Rushin 0-1, Whitehead 0-2), N. Illinois 3-16 (Beane 1-3, Kueth 1-4, Hankerson 1-7, Cochran 0-1, Thornton 0-1). Rebounds_Chicago St. 25 (Rushin 8), N. Illinois 39 (Cochran 12). Assists_Chicago St. 11 (Zeigler 4), N. Illinois 13 (Cochran, Crump 4). Total Fouls_Chicago St. 15, N. Illinois 10.

