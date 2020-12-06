Trending:
N.Y. Giants 17, Seattle 12

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 7:15 pm
< a min read
      
N.Y. Giants 0 0 14 3 17
Seattle 3 2 0 7 12

First Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 31, 11:50.

Second Quarter

Sea_safety, :28.

Third Quarter

NYG_Morris 4 run (Shepard pass from McCoy), 7:40.

NYG_Morris 6 pass from McCoy (kick failed), 2:29.

Fourth Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 48, 9:50.

Sea_Carson 28 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 6:09.

A_0.

___

NYG Sea
First downs 13 21
Total Net Yards 290 327
Rushes-yards 31-190 22-111
Passing 100 216
Punt Returns 0-0 2-12
Kickoff Returns 1-23 4-88
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-32
Comp-Att-Int 13-22-1 27-43-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-5 5-47
Punts 7-37.3 5-48.4
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-1
Penalties-Yards 6-35 6-41
Time of Possession 29:49 30:11

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Gallman 16-135, Morris 8-39, Penny 2-8, Lewis 3-6, McCoy 2-2. Seattle, Carson 13-65, Wilson 7-45, Hyde 2-1.

PASSING_N.Y. Giants, McCoy 13-22-1-105. Seattle, Wilson 27-43-1-263.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Engram 4-32, Tate 4-30, Shepard 1-22, Slayton 1-14, Morris 1-6, Smith 1-3, Board 1-(minus 2). Seattle, Lockett 6-63, Metcalf 5-80, Dissly 4-28, Carson 3-45, Hollister 3-20, Hyde 3-10, Dallas 2-11, Moore 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

