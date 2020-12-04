On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Napoli renames stadium in honor of Maradona

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 4:04 pm
< a min read
      

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Italian club Napoli renamed its stadium in honor of former captain Diego Maradona on Friday.

The Naples city council unanimously approved the change of name from Stadio San Paolo to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

“Napoli is delighted about today’s decision,” the club said in a brief online statement.

Maradona died last week aged 60 in his native Argentina. Fans gathered in their thousands at Napoli’s stadium to mourn him, leaving candles, flowers, pictures and notes.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

In a seven-year stint at Napoli from 1984-91, Maradona led the club to its only Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990, the Italian Cup in 1987, and its only major European title, the UEFA Cup, in 1989.

The day after his death, Maradona was honored by Napoli at its Europa League match against HNK Rijeka when every player wore a shirt inscribed with ‘Maradona 10.’

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit