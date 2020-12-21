On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

NASCAR Cup Series Schedule-Winners

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 2:00 pm
2 min read
      

Feb. 9 — x-Busch Clash at DAYTONA (Erik Jones)

Feb. 13 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA (Joey Logano)

Feb. 13 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA (William Byron)

Feb. 16 — DAYTONA 500 (Denny Hamlin)

Feb. 23 — Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Joey Logano)

March 1 — Auto Club 400 (Alex Bowman)

March 8 — FanShield 500 (Joey Logano)

March 15 — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Hampton, Ga.

March 22 — Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla.

March 29 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, Fort Worth, Texas

April 5 — Food City 500, Bristol, Tenn.

April 19 — Toyota Owners 400, Richmond, United States

April 26 — GEICO 500, Talladega, Ala.

        Read more Sports News news.

May 3 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover, Dover, Del.

May 9 — Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, Martinsville, United States

May 16 — x-NASCAR Open, Concord, N.C.

May 16 — x-NASCAR All-Star Race, Concord, N.C.

May 17 — The Real Heroes 400 (Kevin Harvick)

May 20 — Toyota 500 (Denny Hamlin)

May 24 — Coca-Cola 600 (Brad Keselowski)

May 28 — Alsco Uniforms 500 (Chase Elliott)

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

May 31 — Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 (Brad Keselowski)

June 7 — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (Kevin Harvick)

June 10 — Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 (Martin Truex Jr)

June 14 — Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.

June 14 — Dixie Vodka 400 (Denny Hamlin)

June 21 — Chicagoland 400, Joliet, Ill.

June 22 — GEICO 500 (Ryan Blaney)

June 27 — Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute (Kevin Harvick)

June 28 — Pocono 350 (Denny Hamlin)

July 5 — Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records (Kevin Harvick)

July 12 — Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart (Cole Custer)

July 15 — x-NASCAR All-Star Open (Matt DiBenedetto)

July 15 — NASCAR All-Star Race (Chase Elliott)

July 19 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 (Austin Dillon)

July 23 — Super Start Batteries 400 Presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts (Denny Hamlin)

Aug. 2 — Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (Brad Keselowski)

Aug. 8 — FireKeepers Casino 400 (Kevin Harvick)

Aug. 9 — Consumers Energy 400 (Kevin Harvick)

Aug. 16 — Go Bowling 235 at the DAYTONA Road Course (Chase Elliott)

Aug. 16 — Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 22 — Drydene 311 (1) (Denny Hamlin)

Aug. 23 — Drydene 311 (2) (Kevin Harvick)

Aug. 29 — Coke Zero Sugar 400 (William Byron)

Sept. 6 — Cook Out Southern 500 (Kevin Harvick)

Sept. 12 — Federated Auto Parts 400 (Brad Keselowski)

Sept. 19 — Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (Kevin Harvick)

Sept. 27 — South Point 400 (Kurt Busch)

Oct. 4 — YellaWood 500 (Denny Hamlin)

Oct. 11 — Bank of America ROVAL 400 (Chase Elliott)

Oct. 18 — Hollywood Casino 400 (Joey Logano)

Oct. 25 — Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 (Kyle Busch)

Nov. 1 — Xfinity 500 (Chase Elliott)

Nov. 8 — Season Finale 500 (Chase Elliott)

x-non-points race

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Season’s greetings to Earth from the International Space Station