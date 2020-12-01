Navy 78, Georgetown 71

NAVY (3-1)
Nelson 3-6 0-0 6, Njoku 4-7 0-1 8, Carter 8-14 1-1 20, C.Davis 10-15 3-5 28, Summers 1-3 0-0 2, Inge 1-2 0-0 2, Deaver 3-6 0-2 7, L.Loehr 2-5 1-1 5, Dorsey 0-3 0-0 0, Yoder 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 5-10 78.
GEORGETOWN (1-1)
Pickett 7-12 0-0 17, Wahab 7-11 2-3 16, Blair 5-15 5-6 17, Carey 3-4 0-0 8, J.Harris 3-7 3-4 12, Bile 0-4 1-4 1, D.Harris 0-4 0-0 0, Ighoefe 0-1 0-0 0, Clark 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 11-17 71.
Halftime_Navy 29-26. 3-Point Goals_Navy 9-25 (C.Davis 5-6, Carter 3-7, Deaver 1-2, Summers 0-1, Yoder 0-1, L.Loehr 0-2, Dorsey 0-3, Nelson 0-3), Georgetown 10-31 (J.Harris 3-5, Pickett 3-8, Carey 2-2, Blair 2-11, Clark 0-1, Bile 0-2, D.Harris 0-2). Rebounds_Navy 36 (Carter 8), Georgetown 37 (Carey 9). Assists_Navy 10 (Carter 3), Georgetown 13 (J.Harris 7). Total Fouls_Navy 14, Georgetown 15.
