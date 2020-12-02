On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NBA: 48 players positive for coronavirus as testing resumes

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 6:18 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA said Wednesday that 48 players have tested positive for the coronavirus since testing resumed last week.

The league and National Basketball Players Association said 546 players were tested between Nov. 24-30 in the initial phase of testing after returning to team markets. That means about 9% of the tests were positive.

Any player with a confirmed positive test is isolated until cleared by rules established by the league and union in accordance with CDC guidance.

