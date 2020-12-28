On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

NBA fines 76ers’ Daryl Morey $50,000 for tweet about Harden

By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 2:40 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey $50,000 on Monday for a since-deleted tweet about Houston’s James Harden that violated the league’s anti-tampering rule.

A tweet was posted to Morey’s account Dec. 20 in commemoration of the anniversary of another tweet he had sent commemorating Harden breaking Calvin Murphy’s record for most assists as a member of the Rockets. Morey was with the Rockets at that time.

The tweet from this year was deleted. Typically, teams are prohibited from discussing players under contract to other teams and the NBA has warned clubs that it can be considered tampering.

Harden has been mentioned in trade talks for several weeks.

A tweet by Morey in 2019 led to major problems for the NBA and its relationship with China. He posted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. NBA games were not shown on CCTV, China’s state broadcaster, for one year after that since-deleted tweet.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VA, United Way, DoorDash deliver food, supplies to Veterans experiencing food insecurity