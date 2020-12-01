NC A&T 70, Charleston Southern 63

NC A&T (2-2)

Lyons 2-6 6-7 12, Robinson 2-5 0-0 4, Morrice 0-5 0-0 0, Langley 4-14 3-3 11, Maye 6-11 2-2 14, Cleveland 4-7 5-6 15, Q.Jones 3-5 0-0 8, Filmore 1-1 0-0 2, Tyl.Jones 1-2 2-4 4, Duling 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 18-22 70.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (0-3)

Ty.Jones 4-9 2-2 10, Porter 2-5 0-1 4, Battle 2-8 6-7 11, Florence 5-13 4-7 15, Knox 0-1 0-0 0, Price 4-8 3-4 11, Edwards 3-7 4-4 12, Bowser 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 19-25 63.

Halftime_NC A&T 31-28. 3-Point Goals_NC A&T 6-15 (Q.Jones 2-3, Cleveland 2-4, Lyons 2-4, Tyl.Jones 0-1, Morrice 0-1, Robinson 0-2), Charleston Southern 4-13 (Edwards 2-5, Florence 1-2, Battle 1-3, Price 0-1, Ty.Jones 0-2). Rebounds_NC A&T 28 (Lyons 6), Charleston Southern 35 (Ty.Jones 10). Assists_NC A&T 10 (Langley 6), Charleston Southern 11 (Ty.Jones 5). Total Fouls_NC A&T 20, Charleston Southern 18. A_32 (881).

