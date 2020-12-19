Trending:
NC State 69, Campbell 50

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 6:03 pm
CAMPBELL (4-1)

Lusane 4-8 0-0 9, Clemons 2-2 3-3 7, McCullough 1-5 1-2 4, Whitfield 2-5 0-1 4, Henderson 4-10 2-4 10, Mokseckas 4-5 2-3 10, Carralero 1-5 2-4 4, Thompson 0-4 0-0 0, Carter 1-2 0-0 2, Vaistaras 0-1 0-0 0, Burton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-47 10-17 50.

NC STATE (4-1)

Bates 4-5 2-2 10, Hellems 7-12 4-4 19, Allen 2-7 0-1 5, Beverly 2-6 0-0 5, Daniels 6-13 0-1 12, Seabron 2-7 1-2 5, Moore 3-5 0-0 8, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Farrar 2-2 1-2 5. Totals 28-58 8-12 69.

Halftime_NC State 30-28. 3-Point Goals_Campbell 2-17 (Lusane 1-2, McCullough 1-5, Carralero 0-2, Henderson 0-2, Whitfield 0-2, Thompson 0-4), NC State 5-19 (Moore 2-2, Hellems 1-3, Beverly 1-4, Allen 1-5, Seabron 0-1, Daniels 0-4). Rebounds_Campbell 22 (Whitfield 5), NC State 36 (Daniels 8). Assists_Campbell 12 (Lusane, Carralero 3), NC State 15 (Hellems 5). Total Fouls_Campbell 17, NC State 19.

