NC State 79, Boston College 76

BOSTON COLLEGE (2-6)
Felder 0-2 1-2 1, Mitchell 5-9 2-3 12, Ashton-Langford 4-7 3-3 11, Heath 7-15 0-0 17, Tabbs 5-9 4-6 18, Karnik 2-4 2-2 7, Kelly 3-6 0-0 8, Langford 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 27-57 12-16 76.
NC STATE (6-1)
Bates 2-2 0-0 4, Hellems 5-8 9-11 20, Allen 3-6 0-0 8, Beverly 0-4 0-0 0, Daniels 4-12 3-5 12, Funderburk 8-10 5-6 21, Moore 5-8 1-2 12, Hayes 0-3 0-0 0, Seabron 1-1 0-2 2, Gibson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 18-26 79.
Halftime_NC State 45-35. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 10-23 (Tabbs 4-6, Heath 3-6, Kelly 2-3, Karnik 1-2, Ashton-Langford 0-1, Langford 0-1, Mitchell 0-4), NC State 5-20 (Allen 2-5, Hellems 1-1, Moore 1-2, Daniels 1-5, Funderburk 0-1, Hayes 0-2, Beverly 0-4). Fouled Out_Felder, Beverly. Rebounds_Boston College 26 (Mitchell 12), NC State 29 (Hellems, Allen 6). Assists_Boston College 9 (Ashton-Langford 3), NC State 13 (Daniels 5). Total Fouls_Boston College 24, NC State 17.
