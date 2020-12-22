Trending:
NC State 79, No. 17 North Carolina 76

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 9:04 pm
NORTH CAROLINA (5-2)

Brooks 5-14 0-1 10, Bacot 7-9 2-4 16, Davis 5-14 0-0 11, Love 3-14 5-5 11, Black 2-5 2-2 6, Sharpe 3-6 0-0 6, Kessler 1-1 1-2 3, Walton 1-1 1-2 3, Platek 3-4 1-1 8, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-70 12-17 76.

NC STATE (4-1)

Bates 7-11 0-0 14, Hellems 0-8 1-2 1, Allen 2-5 2-2 6, Beverly 2-5 2-6 8, Daniels 8-13 3-5 21, Moore 6-11 2-3 17, Seabron 2-7 1-2 5, Hayes 3-3 0-0 7, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 11-20 79.

Halftime_NC State 49-42. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 2-12 (Platek 1-2, Davis 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Sharpe 0-1, Love 0-4), NC State 8-17 (Moore 3-4, Daniels 2-3, Beverly 2-5, Hayes 1-1, Allen 0-1, Hellems 0-3). Rebounds_North Carolina 41 (Brooks, Sharpe 7), NC State 33 (Bates, Seabron 7). Assists_North Carolina 15 (Love, Black 4), NC State 10 (Beverly, Daniels 3). Total Fouls_North Carolina 19, NC State 19.

