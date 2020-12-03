Trending:
NC State 90, Mass.-Lowell 59

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 6:32 pm
MASS.-LOWELL (1-3)

Al.Blunt 0-6 0-0 0, Boudie 4-8 2-3 10, Withers 0-3 0-0 0, Mitchell 2-8 0-0 6, Noel 2-5 6-8 10, Daley 0-1 3-4 3, Jordan-Thomas 5-8 2-4 12, Thomas 1-4 0-0 3, Brooks 3-3 0-2 6, An.Blunt 3-4 1-2 7, C.Bates 1-3 0-0 2, Russell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 14-23 59.

NC STATE (3-0)

M.Bates 3-4 1-2 7, Hellems 6-9 3-5 17, Allen 3-7 0-0 9, Beverly 1-3 0-0 3, Daniels 7-13 3-4 18, Hayes 7-12 0-0 17, Funderburk 2-4 0-1 4, Moore 1-4 0-0 2, Seabron 1-2 2-2 5, Dowuona 0-2 0-0 0, Gibson 2-2 1-4 5, Farthing 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 1-2 0-0 3, Farrar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-65 10-18 90.

Halftime_NC State 43-19. 3-Point Goals_Mass.-Lowell 3-15 (Mitchell 2-5, Thomas 1-4, C.Bates 0-1, Al.Blunt 0-1, An.Blunt 0-1, Daley 0-1, Noel 0-1, Withers 0-1), NC State 12-28 (Allen 3-4, Hayes 3-6, Hellems 2-3, Seabron 1-1, Graham 1-2, Beverly 1-3, Daniels 1-5, Farthing 0-1, Funderburk 0-1, Moore 0-2). Rebounds_Mass.-Lowell 34 (Jordan-Thomas 5), NC State 32 (M.Bates 6). Assists_Mass.-Lowell 11 (Noel 7), NC State 18 (Hayes 6). Total Fouls_Mass.-Lowell 20, NC State 19.

