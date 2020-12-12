On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

NCAA Football Scores

By The Associated Press
December 12, 2020 3:00 pm
< a min read
      

EAST

Army 15, Navy 0

Buffalo 56, Akron 7

Penn St. 39, Michigan St. 24

Rutgers 27, Maryland 24, OT

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 34, Georgia Southern 26

Auburn 24, Mississippi St. 10

Coastal Carolina 42, Troy 38

Florida St. 56, Duke 35

LSU 37, Florida 34

Louisville 45, Wake Forest 21

Memphis 30, Houston 27

North Carolina 62, Miami 26

        Read more Sports News news.

Tennessee 42, Vanderbilt 17

Virginia Tech 33, Virginia 15

MIDWEST

Ball St. 30, W. Michigan 27

E. Michigan 41, N. Illinois 33

Georgia 49, Missouri 14

Iowa 28, Wisconsin 7

Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17

Northwestern 28, Illinois 10

        Let us help answer your Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) 2021 Open Season questions!

Toledo 24, Cent. Michigan 23

SOUTHWEST

Alabama 52, Arkansas 3

Oklahoma St. 42, Baylor 3

TCU 52, Louisiana Tech 10

UAB 21, Rice 16

FAR WEST

BYU 28, San Diego St. 14

Boise St. 17, Wyoming 9

Southern Cal 43, UCLA 38

Stanford 27, Oregon St. 24

Utah 38, Colorado 21

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|13 Military Hiring Conference - Houston,...
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Air Force presents Cross to special tactics Airman