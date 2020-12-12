NCAA Football Scores

EAST
Army 15, Navy 0
Buffalo 56, Akron 7
Penn St. 39, Michigan St. 24
Rutgers 27, Maryland 24, OT
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 34, Georgia Southern 26
Auburn 24, Mississippi St. 10
Coastal Carolina 42, Troy 38
Florida St. 56, Duke 35
LSU 37, Florida 34
Louisville 45, Wake Forest 21
Memphis 30, Houston 27
North Carolina 62, Miami 26
Tennessee 42, Vanderbilt 17
Virginia Tech 33, Virginia 15
MIDWEST
Ball St. 30, W. Michigan 27
E. Michigan 41, N. Illinois 33
Georgia 49, Missouri 14
Iowa 28, Wisconsin 7
Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17
Northwestern 28, Illinois 10
Toledo 24, Cent. Michigan 23
SOUTHWEST
Alabama 52, Arkansas 3
Oklahoma St. 42, Baylor 3
TCU 52, Louisiana Tech 10
UAB 21, Rice 16
FAR WEST
BYU 28, San Diego St. 14
Boise St. 17, Wyoming 9
Southern Cal 43, UCLA 38
Stanford 27, Oregon St. 24
Utah 38, Colorado 21
