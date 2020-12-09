NCHC Glance

On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 11:12 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota-Duluth 4 0 0 1 0 12 16 9 4 0 0
St. Cloud St. 3 1 0 0 0 9 14 11 3 1 0
Omaha 3 2 0 1 0 9 24 14 3 2 0
North Dakota 3 1 0 1 0 9 16 8 3 1 0
Denver 1 3 0 0 1 4 10 12 1 3 0
Western Michigan 1 3 1 0 0 4 10 25 0 3 1
Colorado College 0 1 1 0 0 2 4 9 0 1 1
Miami 0 4 0 0 1 0 6 13 0 4 0
All games at NCHC Pod, Baxter Arena, Omaha, Neb.
Tuesday’s Games

Western Michigan 3, Colorado College 3, OT

Denver 3, North Dakota 2

Minnesota Duluth 4, Miami 2

Wednesday’s Games

Western Michigan 1, St. Cloud St. 0

Omaha 6, Colorado College 1

Thursday’s Games

Denver vs. Miami, 4:35 p.m.

North Dakota vs. Minnesota-Duluth, 8:35 p.m.<

