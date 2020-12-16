NCHC Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota-Duluth 5 1 2 1 1 1 17 25 18 5 1 2 North Dakota 5 2 1 1 1 0 16 31 21 5 2 1 St. Cloud St. 4 3 0 0 0 0 12 22 20 4 3 0 Omaha 4 3 1 2 0 0 11 28 17 4 3 1 Denver 3 4 0 0 1 0 6 19 19 3 4 0 Colorado College 2 2 1 1 0 0 5 14 16 2 2 1 Western Michigan 2 5 1 0 1 0 7 22 37 2 5 1 Miami 1 6 0 0 1 0 4 9 22 1 6 0 All games at NCHC Pod, Baxter Arena, Omaha, Neb. Tuesday’s Games

Denver 3, W. Michigan 2

Colorado College 4, Miami 1

Wednesday’s Games

Omaha 2, Minnesota Duluth 2, OT (Omaha wins shootout)

North Dakota 4, St. Cloud St. 3, Ot

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Denver, 8:35 p.m.

