NCHC Glance

By The Associated Press
December 16, 2020 11:03 pm
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL SW Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota-Duluth 5 1 2 1 1 1 17 25 18 5 1 2
North Dakota 5 2 1 1 1 0 16 31 21 5 2 1
St. Cloud St. 4 3 0 0 0 0 12 22 20 4 3 0
Omaha 4 3 1 2 0 0 11 28 17 4 3 1
Denver 3 4 0 0 1 0 6 19 19 3 4 0
Colorado College 2 2 1 1 0 0 5 14 16 2 2 1
Western Michigan 2 5 1 0 1 0 7 22 37 2 5 1
Miami 1 6 0 0 1 0 4 9 22 1 6 0
All games at NCHC Pod, Baxter Arena, Omaha, Neb.
Tuesday’s Games

Denver 3, W. Michigan 2

Colorado College 4, Miami 1

Wednesday’s Games

Omaha 2, Minnesota Duluth 2, OT (Omaha wins shootout)

North Dakota 4, St. Cloud St. 3, Ot

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Denver, 8:35 p.m.

