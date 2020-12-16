NCHC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota-Duluth
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|17
|25
|18
|5
|1
|2
|North Dakota
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|31
|21
|5
|2
|1
|St. Cloud St.
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|22
|20
|4
|3
|0
|Omaha
|4
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|11
|28
|17
|4
|3
|1
|Denver
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|19
|19
|3
|4
|0
|Colorado College
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|14
|16
|2
|2
|1
|Western Michigan
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7
|22
|37
|2
|5
|1
|Miami
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|9
|22
|1
|6
|0
|All games at NCHC Pod, Baxter Arena, Omaha, Neb.
|Tuesday’s Games
Denver 3, W. Michigan 2
Colorado College 4, Miami 1
Omaha 2, Minnesota Duluth 2, OT (Omaha wins shootout)
North Dakota 4, St. Cloud St. 3, Ot
Miami at Denver, 8:35 p.m.
