On Air: What's Working In Washington
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

NCHC Glance

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 11:33 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL SW Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota-Duluth 5 1 1 0 0 1 17 23 16 5 1 1
North Dakota 4 2 1 1 0 0 13 27 18 4 2 1
St. Cloud St. 4 2 0 0 0 0 12 19 16 4 2 0
Omaha 4 3 0 1 0 0 11 26 15 4 3 0
Western Michigan 2 4 1 0 0 0 7 20 34 2 4 1
Denver 2 4 0 0 1 0 6 16 17 2 4 0
Colorado College 1 2 1 0 0 0 5 10 15 1 2 1
Miami 1 5 0 0 1 0 4 7 19 1 5 0
All games at NCHC Pod, Baxter Arena, Omaha, Neb.
Thursday’s Games

Denver 5, Miami 1

North Dakota 2, Minnesota-Duluth 2, OT

Friday’s Games

Western Michigan 5, Colorado College 2

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota-Duluth 4, Denver 1

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

St. Cloud St. 5, North Dakota 3

Miami 1, Omaha 0

Sunday’s Games

Colorado College 4, Minnesota-Duluth 1

North Dakota 6, Western Michigan 3

Omaha 2, St. Cloud St. 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|13 Military Hiring Conference - Houston,...
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Air Force presents Cross to special tactics Airman